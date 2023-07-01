Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi's ‘no guarantee’ jibe at opposition unity in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2023 06:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such (opposition) parties are only working for their families.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the opposition parties, saying such unity has no guarantee. Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, the prime minister said,"Their (Congress) guarantee means something is wrong. The opposition parties are now claiming to be united. Social media is filled with their past statements. They have openly criticised each other, which means opposition unity has no guarantee". “Such dynastic parties have only worked in the interest of their families. Those accused of corruption are out on bail. Those serving sentence for scams are sharing the stage and holding meetings with anti-national elements”, Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. (Twitter/PTI)

“You have to be careful of those giving false guarantees. Those who don't have their own guarantees, are coming up with new schemes. The guarantees of parties like Congress are nothing but evil intentions against the poor”, the prime minister told the gathering.

PM Modi's remarks come at a time when several opposition parties have expressed interests of uniting to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election against him. On June 23, the leaders of 15 opposition parties had met in Patna as part of the efforts to forge a stronger alliance against the BJP. The opposition parties will now meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14. After the win in Karnataka, the opposition parties including Congress are upbeat and hopeful of repeating the success in the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

