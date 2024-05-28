PM Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in Kolkata today: Check traffic advisory | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 28. The Kolkata Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth commuting during PM Narendra Modi's poll campaign in the city. BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said PM Modi will be missing the campaign this time, but other senior leaders are coming to the city. (HT file photo for representation)

“In view of the public safety and convenience in connection with visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024, I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, do hereby order that movement and parking of vehicles for the city of Kolkata shall be regulated in the following manner notwithstanding any other orders in force on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024,” the traffic police wrote in a statement.

According to the advisory, the movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted in some places in Kolkata between 3pm and 9pm on Tuesday and from 8am to 12:30pm on Wednesday—or until Modi's visit is over. The advisory also said that vehicle parking will be regulated or restricted during these hours.

Kolkata traffic restrictions and diversions on May 28 and May 29

The list of routes on which vehicles will restricted on Tuesday includes - 11 Furlong Gate, Khidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, R.R Avenue, Govt. Place East, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, C.R Avenue, J.M Avenue, Girish Avenue, K V V Avenue, N K Saha Lane, Udbodhan Lane, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B. B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East, and Old Court House Street. On Wednesday, vehicles will be restricted on the following routes: Raj Bhawan (South) Gate, RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Khidderpore Road, and 11 Furlong Gate. Biddhan Sarani will remain closed for all kinds of vehicles from 3 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday. All kinds of heavy goods vehicles will be restricted to ply in and around Raj Bhawan from 6am on Tuesday till 10pm on Wednesday. According to the traffic police, vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial roads and feeder roads as and when necessary.

PM Modi's May 28 itinerary in West Bengal

According to the BJP, Modi will arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon. He will then hold a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30pm and then in Jadavpur at 4pm. Around 5:55pm, Modi will pay floral tributes at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose.

At 6pm, Modi will hold a 2.5-km-long roadshow in Kolkata.