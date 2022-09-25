‘PM often asks - 70 saal me kya kiya?...’ Rahul Gandhi responds in a tweet

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi - who has been leading his party’s Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ - on Saturday yet again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over some of the issues he has been constantly bringing up. In his fresh tweet, however, there was a reference to a jibe PM Modi often takes - on the decades long tenure of the grand old party.

PM Modi - who led the BJP to a handsome win in the 2014 and the 2019 national elections - has often highlighted the core areas of national progress that were ignored when the rival party was ruling.

But Gandhi on Saturday gave the response on behalf of his party. "PM often asks - ‘70 saal mein kya kiya?’ We never gave India the highest-ever unemployment. We never gave India record price rise it faces today, " Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet.

Yet again raising the allegations of crony capitalism, he added: "(The) BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It’s a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want.” The Congress leader has - on multiple instances - claimed that top businessmen are constantly being benefited amid the BJP as unemployment and inflation peak.

His tweet came hours after PM Modi - addressing a virtual event for Himachal youth - said that India’s image was affected when it had coalition governments, in an apparent jibe at the grand old party.

The Congress has been holding the countrywide foot march amid criticism over multiple electoral setbacks since 2014.

