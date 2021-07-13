PM reviews Covid situation in N-E; asks states to track variants

In a review meeting of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the northeastern states on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on strict monitoring of the mutations and keeping track of all variants circulating in the region, adding that the main focus should be to look at ways to prevent the third wave.

Addressing the chief ministers of Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam via video conferencing, the PM expressed his concern over the growing number of cases in some districts and stressed the need to take strict action at the micro level, according to a press and information bureau statement.

“Noting the fast mutating nature of the virus, the Prime Minister advised strict monitoring of the mutation and keeping track of all variants. He informed experts are studying the mutations and their impact. In such a scenario, prevention and treatment are critical, he said, emphasising Covid appropriate behaviour. He emphasised that utility of physical distancing, mask, vaccine is clear. Similarly, strategy of testing tracking and treatment is a proven strategy,” read the government statement.

Also Read | Newly inducted ministers find place in key Cabinet committees

The PM also acknowledged the impact of pandemic on tourism and business, and strongly cautioned against crowding at hill stations without observing proper precautions.

“Rejecting the argument that people want to enjoy before the arrival of the third wave, he said the main question in our mind should be how to prevent the third wave. Experts are repeatedly warning against carelessness and crowding as they can lead to massive surge in cases. He strongly advocated preventing avoidable crowding,” read the statement.

The Prime Minister also said that there was a need to accelerate the vaccination process. To deal with the myths pertaining to vaccination, PM Modi asked the states to enlist the help of social, educational institutes, and also organisations of religious faith. Keeping in mind the difficult northeastern terrain, he also underlined the need to establish temporary hospitals.

The PM spoke about the need to scale up Covid-19 testing in the affected districts. He also stressed on random testing to track, isolate and treat the infected as fast as possible to stop the spread of infection. “There are some districts in the region that have shown a high positivity rate, and the chief ministers of states were asked to pay special attention to those,” said a person who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity. Positivity rate is the percentage of those who test positive for the virus out of the total number of people tested for it.