PM seeks Andhra votes in joint push with Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Lok Sabha campaign in Andhra Pradesh with a rally high in political rhetoric that he addressed along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Palnadu on Sunday. (PTI)

At his first rally in the state ahead of the summer’s general elections, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition’s alliance was one formed out of necessity and, without naming anyone, alleged that the Congress and the state’s ruling YSR Congress Party led by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy were being run by the same family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA takes everyone along, “but the Congress party’s only agenda is to use and throw allies. Today, the Congress had to make the INDI alliance (INDIA bloc) out of necessity, but their mindset remains the same,” the PM said at the “Praja Galam” (people’s voice) rally at Boppudi village in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

There is no cohesion within the INDIA bloc as partners fight with one another in different states, he said. “You can see what the Left and the Congress tell each other in Kerala. In Bengal, what the TMC (Trinamool Congress) and the Left say against each other and the kind of language Congress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) use against each other in Punjab. Before the elections those people, who for their own benefit fight this way then what will they do after the elections you can guess,” he charged.

The PM is on a five-day trip across five states in southern India — a region where the BJP hopes to make inroads to fulfil a target of 370 seats for itself and 400 for the NDA.

Modi’s thrust in southern India comes at a time when the BJP hopes to hold on to its Lok Sabha stronghold in Karnataka, where it won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, but also wants to expand its footprint in states where it has thus far had limited influence. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have a total of 101 parliamentary seats on offer, the BJP won four in 2019.

The NDA moves ahead keeping regional aspirations and national progress in mind, the PM said, and added that the country will witness many “big decisions” once the BJP-led alliance is voted for a third term in power.

The entire world is discussing the development brought about in the state under the NDA government in the last decade, he said.

Asserting that the NDA’s aim is for a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India), he said a double engine government will ensure a “Viksit Andhra Pradesh”.

“We have been working for you day and night, for the development of Andhra Pradesh. The aim of NDA is to build a developed Andhra Pradesh for developed India,” the PM said.

PM Modi also said that having a double-engine government of NDA in Andhra Pradesh will give further strength to the development of the state.

Pointing at that TDP president Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, the PM said the two leaders had been fighting for the rights of the people and for the development of the state, as he asserted that the people of the state have decided to re-elect the NDA.

“The support of the BJP in this election, our partners are continuously increasing, the strength of NDA is increasing, both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been supporting the rights of the people here, for a long time,” he said.

“In this election, the people of Andhra Pradesh have decided two things: first, to bring back the NDA government in Delhi and secondly, they want to bring down the present government in the state, with which they are fed up,” Modi said.

The three parties have entered an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls, with the TDP returning to the NDA fold after six years. The BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

The PM warned people against getting carried away by the Congress and its promises.

“You should remember one thing. The Congress and Jagan’s party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh are no different but are the same. Both the parties are being run by the members of the same family. They are in this act together,” he said.

Taking a dig at CM Reddy’s government, PM Modi alleged that there is a competition among ministers on indulging in corruption. “Here a competition on corruption is going on among the ministers of the state government,” the PM alleged.

“In the last five years, the state has been hit and it has lagged. The people have decided to oust the current state government,” he said.

The state will vote for the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13.

The Prime Minister reiterated that when the results of the general elections are declared on June 4, it would be 400 seats for the NDA. “Now, the nation is saying: ‘4 June Ko 400 Paar’, ‘ For a developed India... 400 Paar. For a developed Andhra Pradesh... 400 Paar,” he said.

The PM has set a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA.

He then went on to list to the development projects undertaken by his government in the last five year for to uplift the poor. He also pointed out that the Centre has set up various higher institutions in the state that will change the course of the lives of youth.

“These institutions are going to change the course of lives for the youth of Andhra Pradesh. For all of these, you all should come together and make all the NDA candidates victorious in the upcoming election. All the MLAs of NDA will work for you and your welfare. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

The PM criticised Congress for disrespecting Andhra Pradesh’s pride and emphasized his government’s commitment to honouring it. He mentioned issuing a commemorative coin for NTR’s centenary and conferring the Bharat Ratna on PV Narasimha Rao by the NDA government.

Addressing the rally, Naidu said the TDP joined hands with the JSP and the BJP to liberate the state from the destructive regime of the YSRCP. “The flags of three parties might be different, but the agenda of the three parties is the same, which is welfare, development and protecting democracy. The verdict to be given by the people in the upcoming elections will decide the future of the state,” he said.

Naidu also lauded Modi as a powerful leader who was turning India into a Vishwaguru (world leader). “He is the leader that the world has appreciated. India found the right leader like Narendra Modi at the right time. We pledge to be with Modi in all his decisions,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the NDA would get 400 plus MP seats in the country. “The responsibility is on the people to make the NDA win 25 out of 25 seats in AP,” he said.

Kalyan, meanwhile, alleged that the state had suffered due to lack of development, mounting corruption and lawlessness in the last five years. Modi, however, was going to establish Rama Rajya, he said. “The Kurukshetra battle has begun,” he said, and appealed to the people to support the NDA.