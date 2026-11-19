Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the council of ministers and underscored the need for a concerted campaign to eradicate drug use, said people aware of the details.

PM sets target for drug abuse eradication at council of ministers meeting

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According to a person privy to the meeting, the PM expressed concern over the widespread social evil and said drug addiction had emerged as a major challenge for the country. He said just as the government took stern measures against left-wing terrorism and managed to pull out millions from poverty, there was a need to act against drug abuse, this person added.

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“The prime minister was overcome with emotions when he spoke about the impact drugs use has on the younger demographic and said the social evil needs to be eradicated and no effort must be spared to do so...” said the person quoted above.

The Union government has sharpened its campaign against drug abuse, particularly in poll-bound Punjab. In recent weeks, anti-drug campaigns have been the focus of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah, who announced that the party would fight the upcoming assembly elections in the northern state on the plank of “Nasha Mukt Punjab”(drug-free Punjab). On November 9, Shah at an event in Gujarat said that the Modi government now aims at creating a ‘Drug-free India’ by December 31, 2029.

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{{^usCountry}} At the three-hour meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in the Capital, two presentations on poverty alleviation and LWE eradication and cyber security were also made. The poverty alleviation presentation was made by Anuradha Thakur, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and LWE eradication was discussed by Govind Mohan, Union home secretary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the three-hour meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in the Capital, two presentations on poverty alleviation and LWE eradication and cyber security were also made. The poverty alleviation presentation was made by Anuradha Thakur, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and LWE eradication was discussed by Govind Mohan, Union home secretary. {{/usCountry}}

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“The presentation on poverty alleviation measures highlighted how 500 million people have been pulled out of poverty and the economic progress made over the past 12 years,” said the person quoted above.

The PM is learnt to have said that when the government was formed in 2014, he had referred to it as the government for the poor. He urged his colleagues to ensure that poverty alleviation measures were implemented well so that more people could have a quality life with access to health and education.

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Regarding the government’s achievements in curbing left-wing extremism, the PM cautioned that the government and law enforcement agencies must maintain their vigil to ensure that Maoism did not make a comeback.

“The government set itself a target to eradicate Naxalism and has been successful in doing so. The PM said both achievements, of alleviating poverty and curbing LWE, need to be celebrated,” said the person quoted above.

The ministers also discussed a World Bank poverty report stating that 500 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, reducing the extreme poverty rate by 90%—from more than one in four Indians to roughly one in 38.

The discussions also centered on governance reforms, employment generation, 100% saturation of welfare schemes, and targeted outreach toward youth and women—demographics heavily tied to India’s innovation and entrepreneurship push.