PM thanks citizens for faith in Constitution on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked citizens for reiterating their “unwavering faith” in the constitution and congratulated the Election Commission of India for smooth conduct of the recently concluded general elections, in the 111th episode of his monthly “Mann ki Baat” broadcast that was also the first one after he assumed office for a third consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The flagship radio programme resumed on Sunday after a three-month pause in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct enforced before the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The last episode aired on February 24.

“Today I also thank the countrymen for having reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic systems of the country. The 2024 elections were the biggest elections in the world. An election as big as this, in which 65 crore people cast their votes, has never taken place in any other country in the world. For this, I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone involved in the voting process,” Modi said.

The PM wished the very best to Indian athletes participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics and said that “memories of the Tokyo Olympics are still fresh in our minds”. He urged the people to encourage them with the hashtag “Cheer4Bharat”.

Urging people to join the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” afforestation initiative launched on the World Environment Day, the PM recalled how he planted a tree in memory of his mother.

“I am immensely happy to see that the campaign to plant trees in memory of the mother or in her honour is progressing rapidly.On social media, people are sharing pictures of planting trees with their mothers or with their photographs,” he said, adding that the campaign will help protect “Mother Earth”.

Modi further paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighters Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu on “Hul Diwas”, observed on June 30 to mark the indomitable courage of Sidhu and Kanhu who led the Santhal uprising against British rule in 1855.

“Bravehearts Sidhu and Kanhu united thousands of Santhal compatriots and fought the British with all their might. … in 1855. Then, in Santhal Pargana of Jharkhand, our tribal brothers and sisters took up arms against the foreign rulers,” the PM said, as he played a Santhali song dedicated to Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu.

Hailing the increasing demand for Indian products across the world, Modi mentioned three products from different parts of the country — Karthumbhi umbrellas from Attappady in Kerala; Araku coffee from Alluri Sita Rama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh; and snow peas of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir.

Karathumbhi umbrellas, he said, are made by tribal women in Kerala under the supervision of the Vattalakki Cooperative Farming Society. “Karthumbi umbrellas have completed their journey from a small village in Kerala to multinational companies. What could be a better example than this of being vocal for local?”

Hailing the 150,000 tribal families involved in cultivating Araku coffee, which became a “hit” at the G20 summit in Delhi, Modi said: “Girijan cooperative has played a very important role in taking Araku coffee to new heights. … The Konda Dora tribal community has also benefited a lot from this. Along with income, they are also getting a life of dignity. I remember once I got a chance to taste this coffee in Visakhapatnam with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Garu. And its taste! This coffee is amazing!”

The first consignment of snow peas was sent from Pulwama to London in May, Modi said. “Abdul Rashid Mir of Chakura village was the first to come forward for this,” he said.

Modi congratulated the All India Radio on the completion of 50 years of the broadcast of its Sanskrit bulletin on June 30. He mentioned how Samashti Gubbi had started a Sanskrit Weekend in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park where people talked and debated in Sanskrit.

The PM thanked the government of Kuwait for starting a weekly 30-minute radio show in Hindi on their national radio that caters to the Indian diaspora in the country. He mentioned that the president of Turkmenistan, while celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of the country’s national poet, Magtymguly Pyragy, unveiled statues of 24 famous poets from around the world, including Rabindranath Tagore’s.

Modi said that the Indian diaspora in Suriname celebrated the Indian Arrival Day and Pravasi Din on June 5 by the Indian diaspora while people of Indian origin in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, about six thousand in number, celebrated Indian Heritage Day on June 1.

The 10th Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21. Modi said that for the first time in Saudi Arabia, the common yoga protocol was led by a woman, Al Hanouf Saad.