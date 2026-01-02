PM to flag off first Vande Bharat sleeper train this month: Vaishnaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train this month between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Howrah, marking the launch of India’s first overnight semi-high-speed service, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

He also gave a timeline for the launch of India’s first bullet train service, setting a date of August 15, 2027, and adding that the network will be made operational in sections.

“For the bullet train, all of you should buy tickets now for 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open,” the minister said, also mentioning the date of August 15, 2027.

“The (Vande Bharat) services will become operational in the next 20 days...We have requested the Prime Minister, and everything is clear. I will announce the exact date in the next two to three days,” he said.

Both West Bengal and Assam are set to go to the polls in the summer.

The train will pass through several districts, including Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train will consist of 16 coaches and have a passenger capacity of 823, the minister announced. Of the 16 coaches, 11 will comprise coaches of 3 AC, four of 2 AC, and one coach of 1 AC. Of the total 823 berths, 611 will be in 3AC, 188 in 2AC, and 24 in first class bogey, he said.

“In Vande Bharat sleeper, the 3rd-AC fare will be around ₹2,300, 2nd-AC around ₹3,000, and 1st-AC around ₹3,600, which will include food as well. The fares have been designed keeping the middle class in mind,” the minister said.

Vaishnaw said Guwahati-Kolkata air travel costs around ₹6,000 to ₹8,000.

Indian Railways (IR) on Wednesday had announced that it successfully completed the final high speed trial (on the Kota-Nagda section) of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat sleeper train under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). It also announced that the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph during the trial.

“During the trial, comprehensive technical evaluations were carried out, including assessment of ride stability, oscillation, vibration behaviour, braking performance, emergency braking system, safety systems, and other critical parameters. The train’s performance at high speed was found to be fully satisfactory, and the trial was declared successful by the CRS,” a statement by the government read.

The train, Vaishnaw said, will cut travel time between the two places by two and a half to three hours.

The minister said passengers will also be offered region-specific culinary options on board. Trains originating from Guwahati will serve authentic Assamese cuisine, while those starting from Kolkata will offer traditional Bengali delicacies.

“The first Vande Bharat sleeper train marks a new era in Indian Railways, combining speed, comfort, and modern amenities for overnight travel. It demonstrates the Indian Railways’ focus on passenger-centric services, technological innovation, and regional connectivity, offering travelers a safe, fast, convenient, and culturally enriched journey,” a statement issued by the government read.

Additional features included ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smoother movement, enhanced ride comfort through superior suspension and noise reduction, an automatic train protection system (Kavach), an emergency talk-back system and disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation standards.

“The disinfectant technology will kill 99.9 percent of germs. The same technology is being used on the Vande Bharat Chair Car version,” Vaishnaw said.

The Railways minister also said that the production of these trains was being ramped up. “12 trains will be ready by this year,” he said, adding that from next year, production will ramp up “rapidly”.