PMC allots 68.16 lakh to increase green cover in Lohegaon

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to increase the green cover in the Lohegaon area for which it has approved s ₹68.16 lakh. Ghorpade said that the PMC had ₹ 3 crore budget earmarked for increasing the green cover. From this budget, ₹ 68 lakh will be utilised at Lohegaon (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The standing committee headed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday approved the funds for increasing the green cover in PMC-owned land in the area.

Ashok Ghorpade, head, garden department, said, “The civic body has planned to develop its own land parcel in the Lohegaon area and carry out plantation there. The plantation will be carried out at survey number 227. The initiative will be carried out under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan.”

Ghorpade said that the PMC had ₹3 crore budget earmarked for increasing the green cover. “From this budget, ₹68 lakh will be utilised at Lohegaon. The bids for the same have already been floated,” he said.

The PMC commissioner also gave a nod for ₹1.63 crore for improving the footpaths, colouring and repairing it on the stretch between Swargate and Katraj.