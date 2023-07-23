PM hurt self-respect of Rajasthan: CM on Modi’s speech; BJP hits back

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning the state in his statement on the Manipur sexual assault incident, saying that the PM hurt the swabhiman (self-respect) of Rajasthan.

Jaipur, July 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ashok Sharma)

On Thursday, Modi expressed anguish over the stripping and parading of two women naked in the ethnic-violence hit state and said: “Whether the incident happens in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Manipur… in any state government, rising above political disputes and maintaining the significance of the rule of law and respect for women is crucial.” Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh are governed by Congress governments.

Countering the PM, Gehlot said: “The Prime Minister has hurt the self-respect of Rajasthan. Modi finished his speech within a few seconds on Manipur, the issue on which he should have held review meetings.”

In his address, the PM also said that the entire nation was ashamed because of the brutal incident. Gehlot countered the PM and said: “The people of the country are not feeling ashamed, but they are disappointed with the work and failures of the Modi government.”

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur hit back at Gehlot, saying that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated under his tenure as chief minister.

“Where has Rajasthan reached in the last five years? There have been so many incidents of rape and atrocities against women that a peaceful and safe state has become number one in terms of crime against women in the last five years,” he said.