PM's address masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric: CPI
- "Once again the Hon'ble Prime Minister has put on a masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric that completely fails to address the issues raised by MPs on the President's address." said CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam.
CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament was a "masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric".
Stating that Modi had failed to address any of the issues raised by MPs, Viswam questioned his claim that the minimum support price (MSP) was part of the contentious farm laws.
"Once again the Hon'ble Prime Minister has put on a masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric that completely fails to address the issues raised by MPs on the President's address. The Prime Minister emphatically told the house that 'MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP Rahega' but there is no legal guarantee of the same in any of the anti-farmer acts."
"If the Prime Minister is so committed to the same, why was there no written guarantee in the law to protect farmers and ensure an MSP? The words of the Prime Minister do not carry more weight than the laws of this country," the Left leader said in a statement.
Modi made a fervent appeal to the protesting farmers on Monday to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned opposition parties for their sudden "U-turn" on the agriculture reforms.
Viswam further said in an attempt to save and re-invent the government's only "silver bullet", FDI, the prime minister gave the acronym a new connotation as he called it "Foreign Destructive Ideology".
"Let us be clear that the opposition to this government's authoritarian and anti-people policies is firmly rooted in this country. While on the subject of external interference, it would be appropriate to remember the Prime Minister's chant of 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar' from the podium in Houston during the 'Howdy Modi' event. It appears that the definition of FDI by the PM is a reflection of his own actions and beliefs," he said.
Viswam also alleged that Modi's discourse on the government's achievements during the coronavirus crisis was an "extreme disrespect" to all those who lost their lives and struggled during the pandemic.
"The Prime Minister waxed eloquent about the achievements of his government without even acknowledging the sufferings that were witnessed during the lockdown and post it. The images of thousands of migrant workers walking back to their homes in the scorching heat or workers being forced to beg for food show that the Prime Minister exists in an alternative reality, devoid of the sufferings of the common people.
"While the Prime Minister triumphantly claimed success in the pandemic, it is important to remember that his government does not even have simple data as to the number of healthcare workers who succumbed to the Covid-19 virus," the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader said, adding that the lack of reflection and acknowledgement of people's sufferings is emblematic of this government's outlook.
Viswam further alleged that rhetoric has become the main staple of the government and said it is unfortunate that its leader failed to take any responsibility or even address the numerous issues raised by members of the Rajya Sabha.
"The Prime Minister has used the floor of the Rajya Sabha to confuse and mislead the people of India," he alleged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity of armed forces pension benefits
- The PIL stated that all personnel of Armed forces which comes under the MHA wants to get pension under the old scheme but the central government has denied it, "therefore discriminating with the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence while both the forces are Armed Forces of the Union".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two BJP MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee, spark speculations of ‘homecoming’
- While one of the BJP MLAs refused to comment on the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the other said that he had met her to discuss development projects in his constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CPI (M) leader’s remark on dialectical materialism triggers debate
- Govindan, also a party central committee member, said since the mind-set of a majority of people was still feudalistic it was impractical to implement dialectical materialism in a society that was not even ready to accept materialism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'All hope was lost': Uttarakhand workers recall hours spent trapped in tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana Cong MP A Revanth Reddy begins padayatra to protest against farm laws
- Reddy, who addressed an impressive rally at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night to protest against the controversial farm laws of the Centre, announced that he would immediately launch a padayatra up to Hyderabad, about 130 km away, to highlight the plight of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC dismisses Gautam Navlakha's bail appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM's address masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric: CPI
- "Once again the Hon'ble Prime Minister has put on a masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric that completely fails to address the issues raised by MPs on the President's address." said CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis slams Maha home minister for ordering probe into celebrities' tweets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ONGC to usher in India's first geothermal field development project at Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts from Geological Survey of India to assess Uttarakhand glacial burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Sacked teachers move high court after permission to protest denied
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK delegation visits Serum institute, talks held on enhancing relationship
- Elizabeth Truss is on a four-day visit to India for talks with Piyush Goyal towards an “enhanced trade partnership”. After concluding her visit to the facility at Pune, Truss tweeted that SII will also be producing 1.3 billion doses for the COVAX alliance to which UK has committed £548 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Within touching distance of pre-Covid numbers': Puri on rising aviation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, EU discuss possibility of opening new areas in trade cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox