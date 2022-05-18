Poacher wanted in MP cops’ death gunned down

A poacher wanted in connection with last week’s gunfight in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district was killed in an encounter on Tuesday, police said, adding that he is the third accused to be killed in the case. One policeman was also injured in Tuesday’s incident.

“The third accused, Chotu Khan alias Zaheer, was seen in Ruthiya area of the district. When police team reached the spot to nab him, he ran into the forest. Police asked him to surrender, but he started firing. He fired at least nine shots with a country-made pistol. Constable Vinod Dhakad was injured in the firing while a police vehicle was also damaged. Later, police retaliated and he was killed,” said Guna SP Rajeev Mishra.

On Saturday morning, three policemen and a blackbuck poacher were killed in a clash in Shahrok forest area.

One more accused was killed in an encounter later in the day on Saturday.

Police named nine people as accused in the case and four people have been arrested so far.

On Sunday, two of the accused who were arrested after the gunfight, were shot in the legs while they were trying to flee police custody.