e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Podcast: Aarti Shahani on Her Indian-American Immigrant Story

Podcast: Aarti Shahani on Her Indian-American Immigrant Story

In a new memoir, Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares, Aarti Shahani documents her family’s harrowing journey--from Partition-era India to Casablanca, Morocco to Queens, New York.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 07:37 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

If you listen to National Public Radio, chances are you’ve heard the journalist Aarti Shahani report on some of the biggest technology stories in the world. Microsoft. Google. Apple. Facebook. Aarti has covered them all.

But there’s one story you may not have heard of--and that is Aarti’s own. In a new memoir, Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares, Aarti documents her family’s harrowing journey--from Partition-era India to Casablanca, Morocco to Queens, New York.

 

Aarti’s parents came to America with little money in their pockets and no legal documents to remain in the country. Battling poverty, discrimination, and wayward business partners, the Shahani family manages to make it. Until one day, nearly everything falls apart. Aarti’s father was arrested and accused of operating an electronics store that was a front for the Cali drug cartel. What followed was a jail sentence for Aarti’s father in New York’s notorious Riker’s Island prison and a years-long struggle to fight off deportation.

This plot sounds like a made for Netflix special. But this is real life. This is Aarti’s story.

This week on the show, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) talks to Aarti about her new memoir, her immigrant story, the “unsung heroes of low-end globalization,” and what she learned about America’s broken immigration system along the way.

top news
Islamic missionary at centre of India’s Covid-19 outbreak
Islamic missionary at centre of India’s Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Japan on brink of emergency as Covid-19 spreads: Govt spokesperson
Japan on brink of emergency as Covid-19 spreads: Govt spokesperson
US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’: Trump amid Covid-19 outbreak
US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’: Trump amid Covid-19 outbreak
Can India be an outlier in the spread of Covid-19? | Opinion
Can India be an outlier in the spread of Covid-19? | Opinion
Several privacy loopholes found in popular video calling app Houseparty
Several privacy loopholes found in popular video calling app Houseparty
States rush to track down over 3,000 who attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin event
States rush to track down over 3,000 who attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin event
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news