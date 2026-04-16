Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced the transformation of Polavaram major irrigation project on Godavari River into a major tourist destination.

Polavaram to be developed as tourist site: Andhra CM

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Reviewing the progress of irrigation projects at his camp office, Naidu suggested development of hotels, shopping areas, and other amenities in the vicinity of the project.

During the review, he examined designs related to the beautification of surrounding areas and called for the preparation of plans to introduce boating facilities along the stretch from Polavaram through the Papi Hills up to Bhadrachalam.

He suggested that the entire project area be developed as a tourism hub by introducing water, rock, forest, and adventure sports to attract visitors.

The chief minister directed officials to accelerate construction to ensure that the project is completed and inaugurated by the time of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, a once-in-12 years spiritual congregation of pilgrims at the river, on the lines of Kumbh Mela.

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{{^usCountry}} According to an official statement, irrigation officials informed Naidu that significant progress across various components of the project was made. The works on Gap-1 and Gap-2 of the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam, which would commence shortly, are targeted for completion by March next year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an official statement, irrigation officials informed Naidu that significant progress across various components of the project was made. The works on Gap-1 and Gap-2 of the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam, which would commence shortly, are targeted for completion by March next year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, lining works of twin tunnels were completed up to 77%, while approach channel earthwork works were completed to the extent of 98%. The head regulator concrete works were completed up to 71%. “Irrigation tunnel excavation has been going on at rapid pace with 76% of lining works done and KL bund earthwork and embankment works have reached 89% completion,” officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, lining works of twin tunnels were completed up to 77%, while approach channel earthwork works were completed to the extent of 98%. The head regulator concrete works were completed up to 71%. “Irrigation tunnel excavation has been going on at rapid pace with 76% of lining works done and KL bund earthwork and embankment works have reached 89% completion,” officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities expressed confidence that all construction works would be completed by June next year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities expressed confidence that all construction works would be completed by June next year. {{/usCountry}}

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With regard to rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of project evacuees, the officials informed the chief minister that out of 95 planned R&R colonies, 26 have been completed so far. As many as 49 colonies will be ready by September this year and remaining 20 colonies will be completed by April 2027.

In the first phase, out of 38,060 displaced families, 16,763 have already been relocated. The chief minister directed that 8,518 families be shifted by August this year and the remaining 12,779 families be relocated by March 2027

“So far, ₹27,089 crore has been spent on the project, with an additional ₹5,108 crore required to complete civil and rehabilitation works,” the statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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