Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Police case against Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader in sexual assault case

PTI |
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:03 pm IST

Dakshina Kannada: FIR against Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader in sexual assault, intimidation case

Police have registered a case against Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader Samit Raj on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation, after a woman complained that he obtained her intimate photographs and repeatedly assaulted her under threat of violence.

The FIR was registered at the Bajpe police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday(PTI)
The FIR was registered at the Bajpe police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday(PTI)

The FIR was registered at the Bajpe police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday, based on a written complaint.

According to police, the woman alleged that Raj had been harassing her for the past 15 days, used the photographs to intimidate her, and "threatened to kill" her when she resisted.

"Based on the complaint and prima facie evidence, a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law. Investigation is underway," a Bajpe police official said.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Police case against Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader in sexual assault case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On