Police case against Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader in sexual assault case

Police have registered a case against Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader Samit Raj on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation, after a woman complained that he obtained her intimate photographs and repeatedly assaulted her under threat of violence. The FIR was registered at the Bajpe police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday(PTI)

The FIR was registered at the Bajpe police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday, based on a written complaint.

According to police, the woman alleged that Raj had been harassing her for the past 15 days, used the photographs to intimidate her, and "threatened to kill" her when she resisted.

"Based on the complaint and prima facie evidence, a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law. Investigation is underway," a Bajpe police official said.

The accused is yet to be arrested.