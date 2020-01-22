e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / India News / Police disperse women, children gathered outside SC to protest against CAA

Police disperse women, children gathered outside SC to protest against CAA

A bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which had issued notice to the Centre on December 18 on various pleas is likely to hear a batch of 143 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 01:02 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) .
Students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) . (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO/Representative Pictures)
         

Around 20 women along with children gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday night to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the hearing on the contentious law in the apex court.

The protesters squatted at the front gate of the Supreme Court, following which police dispersed them from the area, a police official said.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

