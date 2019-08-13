Punjab bandh today to protest demolition of 15th century Guru Ravidas temple

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:34 IST

Following a Punjab Bandh call by members of the Ravidas community on Tuesday in protest against the demolition of 15th century Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi, police have heightened security in the city to avoid any untoward situation.

The members of the community based in Ludhiana have called for a peaceful bandh, stating that ambulances, marriage vehicles, children and foreigners will not be stopped from commuting. The community members have also stated that the road will be blocked only if people do not support the bandh. If any market remains open, the community members will come on road with intensified agitation.

Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said around 3,000 police personnel will be on road along with all 35 officers of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank and above. On Monday evening, the police chief held a meeting with the representatives of Ravidas community members.

Aad Dharam Mission member Kamal Kumar Jangal said, “It is a peaceful bandh and even the state government is supporting us. The bandh will remain peaceful only if the markets remain closed. If bandh is not supported by people, we will stage a protest and block all roads.”

He added that hundreds of people of the community will be in the markets and chowks to keep a check. Jangal said they want the Centre government to intervene in the matter. “If our demands are not met, we will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.”

PRIVATE SCHOOLS DECLARE HOLIDAY

In view of the bandh, several private schools in the district have decided to remain closed on Tuesday.

The schools which will remain shut on Tuesday include, DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, BCM Secondary School, Sector-32, BCM School, Dugri, Bal Bharati Public School, Kundan Vidya Mandir School, all branches of Green Land School, and Sacred Heart Convent School, BRS Nagar.

The Punjab School Education Board has postponed the Class 12 and 10 compartment exam which were scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal, said, “We have received no official communique from higher authorities regarding the holiday and as of now all government offices will remain open on Tuesday.”

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 09:29 IST