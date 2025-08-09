Police, Google Maps to team up to mark Delhi's deadliest roads as ‘black spots’

In a bid to identify and mark the city's most dangerous roads, the Delhi Traffic Police is preparing a plan to mark black spots —the capital's most accident-prone zones and roads—on Google Maps, giving drivers real-time warnings as they approach them. A black spot is a central point where accidents have occurred repeatedly within a 500-metre radius on both sides.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

This potentially life-saving initiative, which is expected to go live in 2025, aims to blend road safety with technology by integrating years of accident data into a Google tool used by millions of commuters.

Under this, drivers will be alerted through Google Maps when nearing these high-risk crash zones.

The planning for this initiative is ongoing, including marking the black spot locations and coordinating with road-owning agencies to improve signage, road designs, and strategic deployment of personnel. The goal is to make Delhi's roads safer and more secure, the DCP added.

What is a 'Black Spot'?

A black spot is a central point where accidents have occurred repeatedly within a 500-metre radius on both sides.

"If a particular stretch sees frequent accidents, the midpoint of that stretch is categorised as a black spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Shive Keshari Singh told PTI.

"We are tying up with Google, and internal procedures are in progress," Singh mentioned. "If and when it goes live this year, the map will carry the 2024 black spots first. The idea is to give timely information so commuters stay alert, their drive becomes easier and safer and reduces the number of fatalities."

In 2024, the top 10 black spots for accidents accounted for a total of 180 incidents. Data indicated that several corridors had multiple high-risk locations, with Outer Ring Road reporting at least 17 black spots, Ring Road having 13, and GT Karnal Road featuring 10. Other roads, such as Rohtak Road, NH-8, and Najafgarh Road, also had several black spots.

Police marked 25 new black spots this year

As of July 2025, police have already marked 25 new black spots, logging 176 crashes — 88 of them fatal. Repeat offenders like ISBT Kashmere Gate, SGT Nagar, and Hanuman Mandir in Bawana continue to pose threats to daily commuters.

What 2024 data reveals about road accidents

According to officials, in 2024, a total of 111 black spots were identified, recording 1,132 accidents, including 483 fatalities and 649 non-fatal crashes.

In 2024, Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on GT Karnal Road recorded the highest number of accidents, 20, including 11 fatal cases. Akshardham Mandir on NH-24 saw 19 accidents, eight of them fatal. Bhalswa Chowk on Outer Ring Road also recorded 19, with six listed as fatal.

ISBT Kashmere Gate recorded 17 accidents, including eight fatal ones. SGT Nagar recorded 18, with seven categorised as fatal, while Libaspur Bus Stand had 18 crashes, including six fatal ones. Anand Vihar ISBT and Rajokari Flyover each recorded 16 accidents.

Near Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, 12 accidents were recorded, seven of them fatal, while Wazirabad logged 15 accidents, nine of which were fatal.

