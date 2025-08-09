Five of family among 6 dead after vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Six people, including five members of a family, were killed when a boulder hit their car, causing it to veer off the road and roll down a 500-metre gorge in the Chanvas area of Churah sub division in Chamba district on Thursday night, police said. The remains of the car that was hit by a boulder before it rolled down a gorge in the Chanvas area of Churah sub division in Chamba district. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40, a government school teacher from Bulwas village, his wife, Hanso, 36, their daughter Aarti, 17, and son Deepak, 15. Also among the dead were Hanso’s brother Hemraj, 37, who was a junior commissioned officer (JCO) in the army and had come home on leave a fortnight ago.

A fellow villager who had taken a lift from the family, Rakesh Kumar, 44, died on the spot.

Rajesh Kumar was a teacher at Banikhet, where his children also studied. The family was returning to Bulwas to celebrate Rakshabandhan and was about a kilometre away from their house when the accident occurred.

Hemraj was going to drop his sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece to their house.

Villagers rushed to the spot on hearing the screams and informed the police. The accident took place around 9.30pm on Thursday and it took six hours to recover the bodies.

A case was registered.