Police identify victim, key accused after body sent to woman

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man that was sent to a woman in Yendagandi village on the night of December 19 has been identified, police said on Monday. The victim was an alcoholic and had been staying away from his family for the last 15 years. He used to do petty work to eke out a livelihood, living in temples and on the roadside (File photo)

“The dead body has been identified as that of Barre Parlaiah of Gandhi Nagar area of Kalla mandal headquarters. The accused, Chekuri Sudhir Varma alias Sridhar Varma, has been absconding since December 20, when the police began the investigation,” district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told HT.

The SP said Varma, who is the brother-in-law of Sagi Naga Tulasi, the woman who had received the dead body in a wooden box. He is married to Tulasi’s younger sister Revathi. Varma was conspiring to grab a piece of land inherited by Tulasi from her parents.

“Investigations revealed that Varma had married, apart from Revathi, another woman. He also has an illicit relationship with a third woman Vijayalakshmi, who already had a 24-year-old daughter. We are suspecting that Varma had killed Parlaiah with the help of Vijayalakshmi, who had sent the body to Tulasi in a wooden box parcel,” the SP said.

Asmi said Parlaiah was an alcoholic and had been staying away from his family for the last 15 years. He used to do petty work to eke out a livelihood, living in temples and on the roadside. “On December 15, Parlaiah worked at Vijayalakshmi’s house, after which he went missing,” he said.

Investigations revealed that Parliah was last seen by the locals riding the pillion of Varma’s motorbike on December 15 evening. “Varma might have chosen to kill a lonely person in the village, as no one would lodge a missing complaint even if he went missing,” he said.

The police, who had questioned the auto rickshaw driver who had delivered the parcel of the dead body, found that Vijayalakshmi came in a red-coloured car wearing a scarf around his face and handed over the wooden box to the auto driver, asking him to deliver the parcel to Tulasi at Yandagandi.

“Inquiries revealed that it was Vijayalakshmi who had spoken to Tulasi on the phone, claiming that she was from Kshatriya Seva Samithi, an NGO. She had sent her paints and tiles earlier for the construction of the house and later told her that she would be sending electrical equipment. The police identified her voice with the help of voice call recordings,” the SP said.

Apparently, Varma was planning to scare Tulasi away from the village by sending her a dead body, so that he could grab her piece of land and gold ornaments.

“We have formed four teams of police to launch a manhunt for Varma. Once he is caught, the real motive will be revealed,” the SP said. The Undi police registered a case of murder and are questioning Tulasi’s parents – Ranga Raju and Hymavathi, and her younger sister Revathi.