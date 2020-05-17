e-paper
Home / India News / Police officer at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for Covid-19

Police officer at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for Covid-19

While the ACP’s office is in the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was away from President’s secretariat.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 18:09 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Saubhadra Chatterji | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man walks past the Rashtrapati Bhawan during lockdown, in New Delhi, India.
A man walks past the Rashtrapati Bhawan during lockdown, in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official at the President’s house said Sunday.

The officer has been shifted to a hospital and his office and nearby areas are being sanitised.

The ACP lives in a government housing colony in Karkardooma in east Delhi.

Six people who had come in contact with the ACP have been identified and their samples have been sent for testing.



His duty was not in the main building but outside, the official said.

Last month, authorities sealed at least 125 staff quarters inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex and ordered the inhabitants to strictly maintain self-isolation after a relative of a staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker of Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive after she came in contact with her mother who died of Covid-19 complications at a private hospital near Karol Bagh.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
