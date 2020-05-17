Police officer at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 18:09 IST

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official at the President’s house said Sunday.

The officer has been shifted to a hospital and his office and nearby areas are being sanitised.

The ACP lives in a government housing colony in Karkardooma in east Delhi.

Six people who had come in contact with the ACP have been identified and their samples have been sent for testing.

While the ACP’s office is in the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was away from President’s secretariat.

His duty was not in the main building but outside, the official said.

Last month, authorities sealed at least 125 staff quarters inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex and ordered the inhabitants to strictly maintain self-isolation after a relative of a staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker of Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive after she came in contact with her mother who died of Covid-19 complications at a private hospital near Karol Bagh.