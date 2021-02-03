Police personnel, sanitation workers in Delhi to get Covid shots from Thursday
Frontline workers, including police personnel and sanitation workers, in the national capital will receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs starting Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.
There are around six lakh frontline workers in Delhi, of which nearly 3.5 lakh have registered for inoculation, an official said.
Registration of the remaining frontline workers is underway, he said.
On Tuesday, the officials had said that coronavirus vaccine jabs would to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of four days. The number of vaccine centres was also increased from 106 to 183.
Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first.
The priority group which will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM's niece seeks BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia bans international flights from 20 countries, including India
- Saudi Arabia had been ramping up domestic measures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases. Saudi health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has been urging people to be on their guard, not become complacent, and adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventative measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19
- The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3. IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India can act as net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Defence minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha
- The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after limiting it to 50%, Karnataka allows 100% seating in cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police personnel, sanitation workers in Delhi to get Covid shots from Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cop files defamation complaint against Arnab Goswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House republicans face identity dilemma in fight over Marjorie Taylor Greene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-CAA protest: Court dismisses Jamia's plea seeking FIR against police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave conditions in 8 Odisha districts: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to charge for wedding shoots at monuments, museums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox