Punjab police station attacked with rocket-propelled grenade, probe ordered

Some unknown miscreants attacked the Sarhali police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police sources said.

The police station situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway came under attack at around 1am on Saturday, said police.

As per the sources, rocket penetrated the iron gate of the police station and hit the wall inside which was slightly damaged while a few police personnel were at the station on duty, fortunately, no one was injured.

Following the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and other senior police officials along with forensic team reached the spot and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The rocket was recovered from the police station.

This is the second such incident in Punjab in the last seven months where the police station was attacked with a rocket. Earlier, an RPG was fired at the Punjab police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9.

The mastermind of the Mohali RPG attack was said to be Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa who is still absconding. Facing more than 30 criminal cases, Landa belongs to Tarn Taran’s Harike village, which is 12 km from Sarhali.

Sarhali is also the native place of notorious gangster and Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda.