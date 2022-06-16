'Police tore my clothes, refused water…': Shashi Tharoor shares woman MP's video

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor late Wednesday night tweeted a video of party colleague Jothimani alleging 'brutal behaviour' and 'assault' by Delhi Police during clashes with GOP leaders and workers in the national capital this week over Rahul Gandhi being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case. In the video Jothimani, who is a MP from Tamil Nadu, addressed Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and claimed the police tore her clothes, removed her shoes and dragged her away 'like a criminal'.

Tharoor, who is the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, slammed the 'outrageous' assault and said it violated 'every Indian standard of decency'. "This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a Lok Sabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the Delhi Police and demand accountability. Speaker Om Birla, please act!" he tweeted with the video.

The 66-second video shows MP Jothimani sitting in what appears to be a police bus and she addresses the Lok Sabha speaker, claiming 'assault' and harsh treatment by the cops.

"... for the first one hour we asked for water... there are eight women in the bus... we repeatedly asked for water but they refused. We tried to buy from outside but the police stopped people from selling water to us... is this way the police behaves? This cant be tolerated... whether woman MP or woman or any person... no one can be treated like this. Please take action."

During the video Jothimani shows her torn clothes.

On Wednesday dozens of Congress leaders and workers protested in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for a third consecutive day. Several, including ex Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, were detained.

In an earlier tweet Tharoor hit out at the detentions and said: "There's no doubt a political party has the right to protest an attempt to stifle the voice of its leader through malicious prosecution... The ruling party (the Bharatiya Janata Party) should remember they were not treated this way!"

The Congress has alleged Delhi Police also stormed into party offices on Delhi's Akbar Road and, in a complaint filed Thursday morning, said they '(acted) without provocation, manhandling and attacking members who were present'.

The GOP has sought a FIR against Delhi Police on charges of criminal trespass, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, assault and criminal intimidation.

Delhi Police has denied all such claims by the Congress. Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda has said barricades had been thrown during clashes near the Congress' office and, in efforts to restore order there 'might have been a scrimmage'. He police had entered the party offices.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned for a fourth day of questioning on Friday.

