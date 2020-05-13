e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Police under great stress, allot non-policing duties to other govt employees: Bombay HC to State

Police under great stress, allot non-policing duties to other govt employees: Bombay HC to State

india Updated: May 13, 2020 10:45 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai. The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday took note that the “police machinery is under great stress and strain” and directed the Maharashtra government to relieve the personnel, who are engaged in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) duties, with other “off-duty public servants”.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge suggested that if stranded people wish to return to their native places amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, then off-duty employees of the revenue department, who are below 50 years, could be pressed into service to facilitate their movement. The move would lessen the burden on the overworked state police personnel, the court observed.

“Police personnel are deployed everywhere. They’re even asked to handle applications for travel passes,” said Justice Ghuge while hearing a suo motu (on its own motion) petition concerning several unconnected issues regarding the pandemic.

The court also directed the state government to ensure adequate safeguards for those who are at the frontline battling the viral outbreak such as doctors and paramedical staff.

It took note of the threats faced by a staff nurse, who works at Aurangabad district general hospital, and her family members and directed the authorities concerned to file complaints against the accused.

The locals had threatened to assault the husband and son of the staff nurse if they did not leave the neighbourhood, as they were suspected of spreading SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. The family’s car was also damaged.

The threats stopped after the local police administration intervened.

top news
LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce economic package at 4 pm
LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
With 3,525 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally breaches 74,000-mark
With 3,525 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally breaches 74,000-mark
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 T20I World Cup final
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 T20I World Cup final
Fast, not furious: Trump wades into Musk vs California battle over car plant
Fast, not furious: Trump wades into Musk vs California battle over car plant
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In