e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / India News / Policeman caught on CCTV stealing milk packets from store in Noida

Policeman caught on CCTV stealing milk packets from store in Noida

In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, can be seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store.

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Noida
In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, can be seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store.
In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, can be seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store.(ANI)
         

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida has gone viral on social media where a policeman was seen purportedly stealing packets of milk kept outside a store in the area.

The act was caught in a CCTV camera in the early hours of January 19.

In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, can be seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store. After a while, the cop picked two packets of milk and went towards the police vehicle parked nearby.

He was seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting in the vehicle.

tags
top news
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news