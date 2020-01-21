Policeman caught on CCTV stealing milk packets from store in Noida

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:51 IST

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida has gone viral on social media where a policeman was seen purportedly stealing packets of milk kept outside a store in the area.

The act was caught in a CCTV camera in the early hours of January 19.

In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, can be seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store. After a while, the cop picked two packets of milk and went towards the police vehicle parked nearby.

He was seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting in the vehicle.