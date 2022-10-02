Policeman shot dead in Kashmir ambush, terrorist killed in separate gunfight

A policeman and a local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist were killed in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

While the cop was killed during a terrorist attack on security forces in Pulwama district, the terrorist was gunned down during an encounter in Shopian, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The policeman, Javid Ahmad Dar, was killed after terrorists opened fire at a joint naka party of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pinglana area of Pulwama at around 3pm. A CRPF jawan was injured in the attack, according to a police spokesperson.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint party of Police/CRPF in Pinglena area of Pulwama in which police personnel Javid Ahmad Dar got killed and a CRPF personnel got injured. The injured has been immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment of injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Following the attack, senior police officers and reinforcements rushed to the area. The army and police subsequently launched a joint operation to trace the terrorists, the spokesperson said.

“An investigation is underway and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and a search is going on,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the law, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, a LeT terrorist was killed during a gunfight with security forces in Shopian.

According to Kashmir additional directorate general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Baskuchan village on Saturday night following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the encounter, one of them was killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, were recovered from his possession,” the officer said.

The terrorist, who was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora area in Shopian, had escaped several encounters earlier in the past. “He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter,” the ADGP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 155 terrorists, including foreigners, have been killed in various encounters in the Valley this year. Most of the killings were reported in south Kashmir, police officials said.

On Friday, two terrorists, who were reportedly planning to target an ongoing army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme, were killed in an encounter in Yedipora Pattan village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said the deceased were local terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Last month, 16 terrorists were killed in various encounters in the Valley.

Meanwhile, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack on the police party in Pulwama district and assured strict action.

“Attack on joint naka party of JKP and CRPF is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. I salute the bravery of JKP’s SPO Javid Ahmad Dar, who attained martyrdom. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attack was also condemned by political parties.

“While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel,” former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The Peoples Conference too condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn the militant attack upon the joint naka party of Police & CRPF at Pinglana (Pulwama) in which 1 Police personnel lost his life & 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” it tweeted.