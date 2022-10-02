Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / STF arrests J&K man with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Updated on Oct 02, 2022 06:53 PM IST

Updated on Oct 02, 2022 06:53 PM IST

The AIG said their investigation to ascertain the modus operandi of the accused who was working while staying in Ferozepur jail was still on.
The AIG said their investigation to ascertain the modus operandi of the accused who was working while staying in Ferozepur jail was still on. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The anti-drug special task force (STF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) based man with the recovery of 5 kg of heroin from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nzamdeen of Poonch district in Jammu division of J&K. The STF officials said Nzamdeen was arrested during a trap that was laid at the instance of one Navtej Singh alias Sabha of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran, who was arrested with 500 gm of heroin and a motorcycle on September 26.

Addressing a press conference, assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, Amritsar-range, Rashpal Singh said, “We had a tip-off that Navtej and his two associates—Jagmeet Singh alias Meeta and Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu—have made a gang which is involved in smuggling of heroin from J&K to Punjab. Jaggu is already lodged in Ferozepur jail. Navtej was arrested on September 26 and Jaggu was brought on production warrant. Jaggu had confessed that he was operating the network of the heroin smuggling from inside the jail.”

He said, “During interrogation, Navtej had told us that he knew a man of J&K from whom he had been bringing the heroin contrabands. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the person of J&K, who was later on identified as Nzamdeen, was arrested from Poonch.”

The AIG said their investigation to ascertain the modus operandi of the accused who was working while staying in Ferozepur jail was still on. He said all the accused were booked under various Sections of the NDPS Act at the STF’s Mohali police station.

