Polio vaccination team mistaken for conducting NPR, held hostage in Meerut

SS Ajay Sahi stated that the team comprised of Kabir Ahmad Khan, a woman employee and some other persons. The incident took place on Saturday.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Meerut
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

Members of a polio vaccination team of health department officials were allegedly held hostage by the locals on suspicion that they were collecting data for the National Population Register (NPR).

The incident took place on Saturday.

SSP Ajay Sahi said, “The incident happened under Lisari Gate police station area. A polio immunization team of the Health Department was held hostage. Some people also misbehaved with them. The team comprises of Kabir Ahmad Khan, a woman employee and some other persons.”

“We have registered a case in Lisarigate police station under the relevant section. An investigation is underway,” he said.

Dr Rajkumar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said, “Our team for polio immunization reached Lakipura area and there some people gathered. When our staff asked for the details of the children to register in the booklet then they misbehaved with them and held them hostage.”

“They were suspecting that the staff was doing NPR and NRC exercise. The staff was rescued later,” he added.

