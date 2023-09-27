Political motives can’t dictate reply to terror: Jaishankar at UNGA

New York Political conveniences cannot dictate responses to terrorism, extremism and violence, and respect for the principles of territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs can’t be exercises in cherry picking, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, warning that “rule makers” cannot subjugate “rule takers” any more. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister, arrives during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Tuesday. (Bloomberg)

Delivering India’s national statement at the UN General Assembly in New York , Jaishankar made it clear that a few nations still shaped the global agenda and defined norms, and this could go on neither “indefinitely” nor “unchallenged”.

The minister was speaking in the context of the need for a greater role of the Global South, India’s G20’s presidency and its track record of contribution to the global good, and the demand for a fairer and more equitable global governance architecture. But his remarks on the hypocrisies and injustice embedded in the discourse of the dominant could also be read against the backdrop of Canada’s recent allegations linking the government of India to the killing of a man New Delhi officially designated as a terrorist, a charge that which has not backed up by evidence yet and has been rejected by India as “absurd”.

”In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also invoked. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This cannot go on indefinitely. Nor will it go unchallenged,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said a fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge. “And for a start, that means ensuring that rule makers do not subjugate rule takers. After all, rules will work only when they apply equally to all,” he added.

Offering specific examples, Jaishankar said that the world must not allow an injustice such as “vaccine apartheid” to recur; climate action cannot witness “an evasion of historical responsibilities”; and the power of markets must not be used to steer food and energy “from the needy to the wealthy”.

“Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry picking,” he said.

He added that when reality departed from rhetoric, it must be called out. “Without genuine solidarity, there can never be real trust. This is very much the sentiment of the Global South.”he said.

