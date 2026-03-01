Political row in India after US-Israel attack on Iran: Oppn says ‘self-styled Vishwaguru exposed', cites Tehran ties
As the United States and Israel carried out military strikes in Iran, leaders from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Centre’s response.
As the United States and Israel carried out military strikes in Iran that led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fierce political exchange was triggered in India, with opposition leaders questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy choices amid rising tensions in West Asia/Middle East.
Leaders from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Centre’s response. The ruling BJP hit back strongly, accusing the opposition of making irresponsible remarks during a sensitive global crisis.
Jairam Ramesh questions Modi’s foreign policy
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said India’s foreign policy under the “self-styled Vishwaguru” stood “brutally exposed”. In a detailed post on X, he accused the Prime Minister of remaining silent on several international developments. He alleged that the US President has repeatedly claimed to have intervened to halt Operation Sindoor in May 2025, and said the first announcement of the halt was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
He also criticised the Prime Minister’s recent Israel visit, stating that it took place despite clear signs of an impending US-Israel strike on Iran.
Priyanka Gandhi calls Khamenei's killing ‘despicable’
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “despicable”.
In a post on X, she wrote, “The targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so-called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is.”
She added that multiple nations have now been drawn into conflict and said the world needs peace, not more unnecessary wars. Referring to a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, she said, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” She also urged the Prime Minister to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens from affected countries.
Sanjay Singh seeks clarity from government
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed the death of Khamenei the end of an era and highlighted India’s long-standing ties with Iran.
In a post on X, he wrote, “Modi ji, what happened today? You had declared a national mourning for the death of Iran's President. You're not even mustering the courage to tweet a single condolence for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, because America is responsible for it. The country doesn't need such a cowardly Prime Minister who is a puppet of Trump.''
BJP hits back at Congress
The BJP strongly criticised the Congress for targeting the Prime Minister during an ongoing international crisis. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Congress has made it a habit to issue “negative comments” on sensitive matters. He described the party’s remarks as irresponsible and urged opposition leaders to have faith in the government.
Referring to comments made by Ramesh and other Congress leaders about the Prime Minister’s Israel visit and the timing of the strikes, the BJP said such statements were “childish” and not in national interest.
Government's response on US-Israel attack
India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) reacted to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday by calling for restraint. “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians,” the MEA statement read.
Addressing anxieties about Indian nationals in the Middle East region, where the strikes have led to counter attacks by Iran across US bases near cities, the MEA said, "Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More