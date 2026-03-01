Political row in India after US-Israel attack on Iran: Oppn says ‘self-styled Vishwaguru exposed', cites Tehran ties

As the United States and Israel carried out military strikes in Iran that led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fierce political exchange was triggered in India, with opposition leaders questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy choices amid rising tensions in West Asia/Middle East. Protests erupt in India over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei. (HT Photo by waseem Andrabi) Leaders from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Centre’s response. The ruling BJP hit back strongly, accusing the opposition of making irresponsible remarks during a sensitive global crisis. Jairam Ramesh questions Modi’s foreign policy Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said India’s foreign policy under the “self-styled Vishwaguru” stood “brutally exposed”. In a detailed post on X, he accused the Prime Minister of remaining silent on several international developments. He alleged that the US President has repeatedly claimed to have intervened to halt Operation Sindoor in May 2025, and said the first announcement of the halt was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He also criticised the Prime Minister’s recent Israel visit, stating that it took place despite clear signs of an impending US-Israel strike on Iran. Priyanka Gandhi calls Khamenei's killing ‘despicable’ Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “despicable”. In a post on X, she wrote, “The targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so-called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is.”

She added that multiple nations have now been drawn into conflict and said the world needs peace, not more unnecessary wars. Referring to a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, she said, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” She also urged the Prime Minister to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens from affected countries. Sanjay Singh seeks clarity from government AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed the death of Khamenei the end of an era and highlighted India’s long-standing ties with Iran. In a post on X, he wrote, “Modi ji, what happened today? You had declared a national mourning for the death of Iran's President. You're not even mustering the courage to tweet a single condolence for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, because America is responsible for it. The country doesn't need such a cowardly Prime Minister who is a puppet of Trump.''