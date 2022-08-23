Political slugfest breaks out as Savarkar yatra kicks off in Mysuru

Politics over VD Savarkar intensified on Tuesday with former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran BS Yediyurappa launching the Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra from Mysuru and attacking leader of opposition in the state assembly, Siddaramaiah, for his critical comments against the Hindutva ideologue.

The rally is aimed at spreading awareness about Savarkar’s contributions and sacrifices, and started from Mysuru, the home district Siddaramaiah, BJP functionaries said, declining to be named. It aims to dent the Congress attack on Savarkar, they said.

“Through Savarkar Rath Yatra, we want to create awareness among people about Savarkar, his ideology, his sacrifices for the country and principles. It is to awaken patriotic feelings among people,” Yediyurappa said, accusing the Congress of starting a disinformation campaign against Savarkar.

The event came amid a simmering row over posters of the ideologue in the state. Since August 13, Karnataka has seen at least six incidents when Savarkar banners or posters were put up at public places, evoking strong reaction from opposition parties, including the Congress. At some places, police had the posters and banners removed after it led to tension between communities.

The Shivamogga district administration had to impose curfew on Independence Day to prevent a communal flare-up after a clash was reported between two groups over banners featuring Savarkar. On Monday, the Kodagu district banned any protests or putting up of any banner of Savarkar after the Congress announced a rally to protest against the glorification of Savarkar.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa, who visited Mysuru for the first time after being nominated to the party’s highest decision-making body, the parliamentary board, launched the rath yatra from Kote Anjaneya temple on the premises of the Mysuru Palace.

Talking about the Congress’ objections to Savarkar, he said that even great freedom fighters such as Zakir Hussain and Ram Manohar Lohia had endorsed Savarkar as an inspirational freedom fighter and front line crusader of independence. The BJP should give a “befitting reply to the critics of Savarkar,” he said. Savarkar was a social reformer and loved by all sections of the people, the former chief minister said. “Savarkar was widely considered as a source of youth inspiration during the freedom struggle. He had fought for the survival of the Hindu religion. Even Congress leader Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar for his freedom struggle and his fight for Hindu ideology. But unfortunately, such a great personality is being demeaned by Congress,” he said.

“The person who does not have an idea of religion or nation is speaking irresponsibly, forgetting that he is the leader of the opposition and a former chief minister. It is not befitting the position he holds. If he continues to speak like this, people will teach him a lesson and that time is not too far away,” Yediyurappa said, referring to Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, on whose car eggs were thrown on August 18 for accusing Savarkar of being anti-national, questioned why the BJP had put up Savarkar’s posters in a Muslim area and alleged that the BJP was “deliberately” trying to ferment communal tension in the already volatile coastal regions of the state.

On Tuesday, the Congress postponed the rally in Kodagu to protest the attack on Siddaramaiah, citing prohibitory orders issued by the district administration on Monday. However, state Congress leaders said their protest against the attempt of the BJP to “glorify” Savarkar will continue.

Downplaying the significance of the event, Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson Sankara Guha dubbed the Yatra as another attempt by the BJP to polarise the electorate.

“We are not against Savarkar. Let them hold it. I would rather ask them to hold a yatra on development. But unfortunately, they have nothing more to say. There is zero development. The state has gone back by 10-15 years. There is misappropriation. This is a 40% government. I am not saying this. The contractor association said this. They can try their best to communally cause tensions and polarise. Certainly, the people of the state are more intelligent. I am sure they won’t fall for their agenda,” Guha said.

Wading into the Savarkar controversy, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday blamed the BJP and the Congress for stoking communal issues and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send out a message of peace during his visit to Mangaluru on September 2.

“Both parties are focused on the issues like Veer Savarkar, (and) eating meat ahead of visiting a temple. We do not support the paths chosen by the BJP and Congress. Our path is different to reach out to the people,” he said.

The Savarkar rath yatra, organised by Savarkar Foundation, will tour Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts till August 30, the organisers said. A LED display will be included in the rath yatra to showcase Savarkar’s early life. Important information will play on loudspeakers and books on the freedom fighter’s life will be made available to people during the Savarkar Ratha yatra.

