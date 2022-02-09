Political tussle in Maharashtra on Lata memorial at Shivaji Park

The demand for a memorial for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai ran into opposition on Tuesday from political leaders across party lines.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam had written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that a memorial be set up at Shivaji Park in tribute to Mangeshkar -- the 92-year-old singer was cremated at the ground on Sunday.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had backed the demand.

However, opposition against the move rose from their own party ranks as well as those of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Congress leader Sanjay Lakhe Patil, BJP’s Ashish Shelar, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar were among those who opposed the move, saying the sanctity of the ground must be upheld.

They were unanimous that the memorial could be constructed anywhere else in Mumbai.

MNS’ Deshpande requested politicos not to drag the ground into petty politics. He tweeted “The Dadar residents have fought for long to protect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park from encroachments. I request everyone not to sacrifice Shivaji Park for their petty party politics.”

Ambedkar said though Mangeshkar was a great singer, the ground should not be tinkered. “We have all spent our childhood at Shivaji Park and we need to preserve the ground which has produced legendary cricketers. The memorial can be built anywhere befitting the stature of Lata didi,” he said.

“We cannot turn Shivaji Park ground into a crematorium. Views of the local people over it should also be taken into consideration. There should be a befitting memorial for the legendary singer, but it could be anywhere. The state government should take quick action and decision without spending any time,” said BJP’s Shelar.

“This ground has been consecrated in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and every day, thousands of players practice and learn types of sports that run into hundreds. It is the duty of everyone, including the Congress party to maintain this open space and its sanctity,” said Lakhe Patil.

He added that the demand for a memorial for Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park had hurt the sentiments of those who respected Shivaji Maharaj. Referring to the state government’s decision to allot land for the memorial of Mangeshkar’s father and music maestro Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar in Mumbai, Lakhe Patil said the memorial could be built there.

Later on Tuesday, Patole also softened his stance regarding the memorial.

“Everyone may have their opinions, but they are all united in their demand for a memorial. The Congress feels that an international-standard memorial must be constructed… there is no restriction about using the Shivaji Park or a particular location for it. The people will go wherever Lataji’s memorial is developed. Let the government decide (where this is to be done),” he said.