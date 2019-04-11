Politically motivated case: Mulayam Singh to Supreme Court

Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, maintaining that the allegation of disproportionate assets (DA) against him and his family members was politically motivated and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had already given him a clean chit in the case.

The affidavit by the Samajawadi Party leader comes in response to a notice issued to him by the top court last monthon a petition by advocate Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking status report on the probe against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.

Chaturvedi, in his application has claimed, the CBI has failed to update the court on the status of investigations against Yadav and his sons despite a lapse of 11 years since a petition was filed in SC.

A SC bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the case today.

Yadav in his affidavit claimed that CBI had in 2007 closed the DA case against him and his family members saying that “no prima facie case is made out against them”.

In 2007, the SC passed a judgment directing the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the Yadav’s and his family members’ assets and “after scrutinizing if a case is made out then to take further action in the matter”.

Yadav said that in 2007, the CBI filed two status reports where the agency came to the conclusion that no case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out. In addition, after the scrutiny of his and his family’s assets by the CBI, income tax department proceeded against him, but could not find anything.

Opposing tabling of status report by the CBI in the DA case against him, Yadav has relied on the 2007 judgment and says that there was no direction to CBI to register a first information report against him or submit a report to the court on the matter. In 2005, advocate Chaturvedi had filed a petition in the SC alleging that Yadav had amassed disproportionate assets amounting to over ₹100 crore during his tenure as CM of UP between 1999 and 2005.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 23:15 IST