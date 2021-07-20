'Politicians watching porn': Raj Kundra's old tweets go viral after his arrest

Raj Kundra's nine-year-old tweets are being shared widely on Twitter after the businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested for being a "key conspirator" in a case relating to the production of pornography. In two tweets from 2012, Raj Kundra tweeted about prostitution and pornography.

"Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??" he tweeted on March 29, 2012.

Kundra's other tweet on the issue came in May. "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors....!" he posted on May 3, 2012.

Several Twitter users shared the screenshots of Kundra's tweet as they questioned the businessman's stance.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Monday in connection with a case related to the alleged "creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps", Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement. "We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," Nagrale said.

The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

"On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI said.

"We will conduct a probe into the case against Raj Kundra and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier," the official said.

Kundra was booked for cheating and in connection with obscene and indecent advertisements and displays, other sections of the information technology act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.