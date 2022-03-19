Poll tickets sold, Akhilesh-Jayant acted like dictators: RLD UP unit chief's resignation letter

Days after poll defeat, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary received a setback after his party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Masood Ahmed resigned. In his resignation letter addressed to Chaudhary, Ahmed accused leaders of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance of selling tickets and behaving in a dictatorial manner, reported news agency PTI.

"Akhilesh-ji gave tickets to whomever he wanted while collecting money, due to which the alliance was forced to contest elections without booth presidents," he wrote.

He also accused Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary of acting like "dictators" holding them responsible for the alliance's defeat in the UP polls. Ahmed also cited the case of Swami Prasad Maurya, a heavyweight BJP leader who had quit the party to join SP just before the polls.

"Maurya-ji was sent to Fazilnagar without information and he lost the election. Akhilesh-ji and you acted like dictators because of which the alliance had to face defeat. My suggestion is that this alliance should be deferred until Akhilesh-ji gives equal respect," he said.

He alleged that tickets were sold in the assembly elections.

"In an attempt to collect money, the announcement of candidates was not done in time and the elections were fought without preparations. On almost all the seats, nominations were filed on the last day. None of the candidates were told from where they would contest. During the most precious time, all the workers were sitting at the feet of either you or Akhilesh-ji and no preparation for the elections could be made," he claimed.

"SP had three candidates for each seat, which sent a wrong message to the public. The result was that the alliance lost at least 50 seats by a margin of 200 to 10,000 votes," he said.

The Samajwadi Party finished second winning 111 seats in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Its ally RLD bagged eight seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 255 seats and stormed back to power for a second term.

(With agency inputs)