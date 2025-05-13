Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 accused found guilty by Coimbatore court

A local court in Coimbatore on Tuesday held all nine accused guilty in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case after multiple women testified against the men during the probe in which investigating agencies spoke to 50 witnesses. Representational image.

Coimbatore Women’s Court judge Nandini Devi will pronounce the quantum of sentence at noon. Pollachi was under high security ahead of the verdict.

The nine accused are N Rishwanth alias Sabarirajan (26), K Thirunavukkarasu (28), N Sathish (30), T Vasanthakumar (25), R Manivannan alias Mani (31), K Arulanantham (34), P Babu alias ‘Bike’ Babu (27), Haronimus Paul (29), and M Arunkumar (29).

“They have been convicted on two major offences (376D and 376(2)(n) of the former Indian Penal Code, which pertains to gang rape and repeated rape of the same woman),” public prosecutor Chandramohan told reporters. “We have asked for life imprisonment for the convicts.”

The accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy, sexual harassment, rape, gang rape, and extortion, including blackmail, in the series of incidents between 2016 and 2018. The victims were mostly college girls, and the incident came to light after a 19-year-old student lodged a police complaint against four men in February 2019 alleging sexual assault.

Defence advocate Pandiarajan argued that the convicts were young and had aged parents and asked for a “lenient sentencing”, adding that they plan to approach the Madras high court after the sentencing is pronounced.

While the local police initially probed the matter, it was later transferred to CB-CID. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019.

Investigating teams spoke to 50 witnesses, and more than 240 documents were presented before the court. The charges were framed against them in November 2021.

The case became a flashpoint during the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) lost the polls to chief minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Arulanantham, the AIADMK’s Pollachi town students’ wing secretary, is among the nine who have been found guilty. The AIADMK suspended him after the CBI arrested him in January 2021.