Polling for 30 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation was underway, officials said on Saturday, adding that elections were also being held in 15 wards of the Baghapurana Municipal Council and seven wards of the Dharamkot Municipal Council in Moga district.

Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh and Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi, along with others, during the election meeting in support of Congress candidates for re-election to 30 wards of Patiala. (Rajesh Sachar) more less

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Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm. The polling was taking place following the directions of the Supreme Court in October.

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The apex court had ordered fresh elections in 30 municipal wards of Patiala MC in Patiala and 15 wards of Baghapurana Municipal Council and seven wards of the Dharamkot Municipal Council in Moga after a fact-finding commission found "widespread obstruction during the nomination process" in the local body polls, which took place on December 21, 2024.

Also read: BJP eyes bigger share in Punjab, stakes claim to SAD strongholds

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{{^usCountry}} The matter had reached the courts after opposition candidates alleged large-scale irregularities during the nomination process. The allegations included the snatching of nomination papers, intimidation of candidates and incidents of manhandling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter had reached the courts after opposition candidates alleged large-scale irregularities during the nomination process. The allegations included the snatching of nomination papers, intimidation of candidates and incidents of manhandling. {{/usCountry}}

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Patiala has a total of 60 municipal wards, while re-polling is taking place in 30 wards. Of these 30 municipal wards, 21 fall in Patiala Urban, eight in Patiala Rural and one in the Sanaur Assembly constituency.

A total of 165 candidates, including 45 Independents, are in the fray for the 30 wards in Patiala.

Also read: ‘Violations’ during Dec 2024 poll: SC orders fresh elections in 50 Punjab civic wards

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According to the district administration, a total of 1,49,768 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The electorate includes 77,419 men, 72,338 women and 11 third-gender voters.

Punjab BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur was among the political leaders who visited several polling booths in the morning. She interacted with party workers deployed at the booths and encouraged them to remain active throughout the polling process.

Similarly, Amarinder Singh Bajaj, Patiala Urban constituency in-charge of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was also visiting different polling booths.

Congress district president Naresh Duggal, too, visited various polling booths and interacted with party workers.