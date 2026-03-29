AAP wins Baghapurana block samiti chair’s post

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the chairperson’s post of the Baghapurana block samiti in Moga following a close electoral contest held on Saturday. Baghapurana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand flanked by newly elected block samiti chairperson Sarabjit Kaur (in yellow suit), and Congress’ Charanjit Kaur, who was elected vice-chairperson on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

According to official information, out of 26 votes polled, AAP nominee Sarabjit Kaur got 14 votes to win the chairperson election, whereas the Congress candidate secured 13 votes and was elected vice-chairperson.

In the 25-member House, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had 13 councillors but could not get its candidate elected for the two top posts.

A total of eight councillors are from the AAP, three from the Congress and one is an Independent candidate.

The election was held on Saturday under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, where the councillors used a secret ballot.

The electioneering process was videographed under the supervision of the Moga deputy commissioner (DC) Sagar Setia and in the presence of an independent observer.

The DC said that the polling was conducted as per the high court’s directions and completed peacefully.

The Baghapurana block samiti has 25 councillors and local legislator, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand of the AAP, also cast his vote.

Earlier, block samiti elections held on March 17 could not be completed due to “poor law and order” and allegations of political highhandedness.

The election process was mired in political and bureaucratic controversy after the then subdivisional magistrate and returning officer (RO), Babandeep Singh Walia, charged Moga DC Setia with allegedly subjecting him to “extreme harassment” and “mental agony” during the block samiti chairman elections.

The controversy deepened after the SDM Walia (now transferred to Fazilka) wrote a letter to the chief secretary KAP Sinha, accusing Moga DC Sagar Setia of harassment and pressuring him to declare the results.

DC Setia dismissed the allegations as false, saying the SDM only raised the complaint on March 22, five days after the election.

Later, SAD councillors filed a petition in the high court, claiming they were detained illegally and prevented from polling on March 17. On March 24, the court ordered the election of a chairperson and a vice chairperson.

The high court questioned the SDM, who was ordered to appear in person, about how his letter to the chief secretary came in the public domain.