10 injured after bus collides with pick-up jeep in Punjab’s Dharamkot

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 29, 2024 01:47 PM IST

At least 10 injured in a bus-jeep collision in Moga district; bus driver and conductor fled the scene. Police are investigating the incident.

At least 10 people were injured when a bus collided with a pick-up jeep at Dharamkot in Moga district on Friday, police said.

The bus that was on its way from Jalandhar to Moga when it met with the accident in Dharamkot on Friday, leaving 10 people injured. (HT Photo)
The bus that was on its way from Jalandhar to Moga when it met with the accident in Dharamkot on Friday, leaving 10 people injured. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred near Kamal village when the state transport bus was on its way from Jalandhar to Moga.

According to a police officer, the bus jumped a divider from the main road and collided with the pick-up jeep before rolling down a few feet on the roadside.

Four passengers and the pick-up jeep’s driver were seriously injured in the accident.

The driver and conductor of the bus fled the spot after the accident.

Police pulled out the passengers from the bus with the help of local residents and passers-by.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The statements of the bus passengers were being recorded to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident.

A case was registered.

