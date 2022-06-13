Polling picks up in all four MLC constituencies in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council in two graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, each, picked up pace post the morning sluggishness, data from the state election commission revealed.

The four constituencies that headed to the polls on Monday has 2,84,922 voters, according to data from the Karnataka chief election officer. Total polling till 12 noon across all four constituencies stood at 24.41%.

While the voting percentage was 4.55% at 10 am in the North-West Graduates constituency, polling stood at 24.09% by 12 noon. The west teachers’ constituency witnessed 38.86% voting by then.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to secure as many seats as possible to bump up its numbers in the upper house and have a comfortable majority, which will allow smooth passage of bills.

The controversial anti-conversion bill passed by the lower house in December last year is yet to be tabled in the upper house where the BJP did not have a majority until earlier this month.

Former chairperson of the legislative council, Basavaraj Horatti, is contesting on a BJP ticket after he defected from the Janata Dal (Secular) last month. The BJP and Congress have fielded one candidate each from all four constituencies while the JD(S) has fielded three.

Horatti is seeking a record eighth term from the West Teachers constituency against Basavaraj Gurikar of the Congress and Shrishail Gaddainni from the JD(S).

The BJP has fielded Arun Shahpur from the North-West Teacher’s constituency against MP Prakash Hukkeri from the Congress and Chandrashekar Esappa Loni from the JD(S).

In the South Graduates’ constituency, MV Ravishankar is contesting from the BJP against Madhu G Madegowda of the Congress and HK Ramu of the JD(S).

Nirani Hanmant Rudrappa of the BJP is against Sunil Annappa Sank of the Congress in the North-West Graduates’ constituency in a two-way fight as the JD(S) has not fielded anyone.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is hopeful of the BJP’s victory in the MLC polls, especially after the party’s success in the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10, in which the BJP managed to defeat the Congress and JD(S) to secure three out of the four seats from the state to the Parliament.

The results for the teachers’ and graduates’ constituency elections will be declared on June 15.