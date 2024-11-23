Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi's air quality turns ‘severe’ again; AQI at 420

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Delhi pollution: The AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded as 457; the AQI in Ashok Vihar was 455; Chandni Chowk's AQI was 439 and RK Puram recorded an AQI of 421.

Delhi's air quality turned severe again on Saturday as the city logged an AQI of 420. Out of 38 monitoring stations in the National Capital, nine recorded the city's air quality in the 'severe plus' category with AQI exceeding 450. Nineteen other stations recorded 'severe' air quality with AQI levels between 400 and 450.

Delhi pollution: An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution. (ANI file photo)
Delhi pollution: An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution. (ANI file photo)

The AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 457; the AQI in Ashok Vihar was 455; Chandni Chowk's AQI was 439 and RK Puram recorded an AQI of 421.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

The National Capital has been logging hazardous air quality for over 20 days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's AQI was 371, which was in the very poor category.

Also read: Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court flags GRAP-4 lapses, seeks report on heavy vehicles' entry

On Friday, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the poor implementation of GRAP-4 restrictions, especially those related to the entry of trucks. It ordered the authorities to continue the GRAP-4 restrictions until November 25, when it would decide whether the restrictions can be discontinued.

Meanwhile, Delhi's environment minister, Gopal Rai, said he wrote letters to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav four times, requesting him to consider cloud seeding to mitigate pollution in the National Capital.

Delhi's minimum temperature today was 11.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was 97 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

The Central Pollution Control Board has said the feasibility of cloud seeding as an emergency measure to battle winter pollution in northern India will be limited, citing insufficient moisture and reliance on pre-existing clouds, an RTI query revealed on Friday.

"As per IIT Kanpur (proponent), the mandatory requirement of successful cloud seeding is the availability of appropriate clouds with enough moisture content (clouds having 50 per cent or higher moisture content).

"In northern India, winter clouds are often influenced by Western Disturbances, and the moisture content in the air remains low, limiting the scope of successful operations," the CPCB stated in its reply.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On