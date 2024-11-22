Delhi air pollution: ‘Severe’ or ‘very poor’ - what's AQI today? Centre announces staggered timings for staff | Updates

Delhi AQI today: The residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other places in the national capital region woke up to a hazy morning with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius as the air quality remained in the “very poor” category recording an overall air quality index of 373 on Friday, November 22. An AQI of 400 or higher is classified as "severe" and poses significant health risks.

Out of 38 monitoring stations in the city, nine reported AQI readings in the “severe” range.

These stations are Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday announced staggered working hours for its employees in Delhi to aid the fight against pollution as the city reeled under "very poor" air quality even though the AQI fell below the 400-mark after several days.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index, recorded daily at 4pm, stood at 371 on Thursday, showing an improvement from 419 on Wednesday due to increased wind speeds, according to data from the CPCB.

However, Delhi still ranked as the second most polluted city in the country, only behind Bihar's Hajipur (AQI 403).

While Delhi's AQI was the worst in the country on Monday and Tuesday, with readings exceeding 450 in the “severe plus” category, it recorded the third-worst ranking on Wednesday before moving to the second place on Thursday.

Staggered working hours for govt employees