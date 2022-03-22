Portfolios allocated to new Punjab ministers

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday allocated portfolios to his 10 ministers, retaining home and justice, and giving the charge of finance and taxation to senior most cabinet colleague Harpal Singh Cheema.

The portfolios were announced by the new chief minister two days after the cabinet ministers took the oath of office and secrecy here. All the ministers, except Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, are first-time legislators.

Besides home, Mann, who was elected from the Dhuri assembly segment, has kept 26 departments in his portfolio, including local government, industries and commerce, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, according to an official release.

Cheema, who represents Dirba (reserved) seat, has got the portfolios of finance, excise and taxation, planning, programme implementation and cooperation. He was the leader of the opposition in previous assembly.

“I am extremely thankful to @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann for bestowing the trust by giving me the opportunity and responsibility by appointing me as Finance Minister. I will put in best of my efforts to serve the people and bring back the golden era of Punjab,” Cheema said in a tweet on Monday.

Dr Baljit Kaur, MLA from Malout (reserved), who is the lone woman in the cabinet, has been made the in-charge of social justice, empowerment and minorities, social security, women and child development. Harbhajan Singh, who represents Jandiala (reserved), has been given the charge of public works and power.

Harjot Singh Bains, who got elected from Anandpur Sahib, has been allocated legal and legislative affairs and jails, among other departments. An advocate by profession, the 31-year-old first-time MLA is the youngest member of the state cabinet.

The portfolio, if any, not allotted to any of the ministers will vest with CM, said a spokesperson.