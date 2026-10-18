'Foreign nationals protesting in India a matter of concern': Chirag Paswan on Imran Khan's participation in Mumbai stir
Paswan said every Indian citizen had the right to protest against any issue, but the participation of a foreign national in such demonstrations was unacceptable
Union minister Chirag Paswan has criticised actor Imran Khan for participating in protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mumbai earlier this month.
Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said every Indian citizen had the right to protest against any issue, but the participation of a foreign national in such demonstrations was unacceptable.
Also Read | Imran Khan gets notice from Foreigners Regional Registration Office asking him to show cause why his OCI tag should not be cancelled
Deep Dive
“I like the actor and his work. But he should have realised that he did not become an Indian citizen merely by virtue of having worked in the country for so long. If Indian citizens take part in protests, I respect that. But when foreign nationals do so, it is a matter of concern. As part of the Union government, I am concerned about attempts to create anarchy in the country with the backing of foreign powers,” Paswan said.
The Hajipur MP, who tried his hand at films before entering politics, was responding to questions about the ‘leave India’ notice issued to Khan, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder who has been accused of violating the Foreigners Act.
Khan, the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, was born in the United States and holds American citizenship. However, he was brought up in India and has been active in the film industry for over a decade.
Also Read | ‘Arbitrary, hasty’: Imran Khan challenges leave India notice in Bombay high courtThe actor received the notice days after attending a demonstration in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Paswan slams Rahul Gandhi over Kolkata stampede
Paswan also criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for proceeding with his political engagements in Goa, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled programmes in Kolkata following a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal that claimed 19 lives.
Paswan said Shah had shown “sensitivity” by cancelling his engagements in the wake of the tragedy, contrasting his response with that of the opposition.
“It shows the difference in priorities. On the one hand, we have our home minister, who is sensitive towards a tragedy, and on the other, we have the opposition, for which nothing matters more than politics,” the Union minister said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More