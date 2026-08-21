Posed as Lok Sabha employee, promised 50,000 job: CBI arrests man on the run for 10 years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Jitendra Pathak, a proclaimed offender who had allegedly been evading arrest for the past 10 years. He is accused of posing as a Lok Sabha employee and cheating a person of ₹50,000 on the promise to get him a job in Parliament, the agency said in an official release on Thursday.

The CBI said Jitendra Pathak was on the run for the past 10 years, according to its official release. (Representational Photo/ANI)

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Pathak was booked on July 13, 2009, for allegedly impersonating a Lok Sabha employee and promising the person employment in Parliament in exchange for money.

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Accused was absconding for 10 years

The CBI said Pathak was on the run for the past 10 years, according to its official release.

The agency had registered the case in 2009 against Jitendra Pathak and others over allegations that they cheated a private person of ₹50,000 by promising him a job in Parliament.

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{{^usCountry}} Once the investigation was completed, Pathak and another accused were named in the chargesheet. However, Pathak stopped appearing before the court during the trial after the chargesheet was filed in December 2009. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the investigation was completed, Pathak and another accused were named in the chargesheet. However, Pathak stopped appearing before the court during the trial after the chargesheet was filed in December 2009. {{/usCountry}}

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The agency said that repeated efforts to locate him during the trial were unsuccessful, and he could not be traced.

After all legal procedures were completed, the trial court declared him a proclaimed offender on September 28, 2016.

How accused was found and arrested

The CBI received information during field verification that Pathak was living in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

After technical analysis and other inputs, the CBI carried out an operation and arrested the proclaimed offender, Jitendra Pathak, in Ludhiana on August 19.

Man poses as IAS officer, claims links to NSA Doval; arrested

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In a separate incident, police in Bihar's Khagaria district arrested a man accused of posing as an IAS officer and claiming to have links with national security advisor Ajit Doval. Police recovered a Tesla car, an SUV, more than 31 litres of imported liquor and other luxury items from his residence.

The accused, Manish Gupta, was arrested earlier this month after police received information about his alleged activities, news agency PTI reported. Gupta lives in Jamalpur in the Gogri police station area, Khagaria SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Police said Gupta had allegedly been impersonating a senior government official and was involved in fraudulent activities across various parts of Bihar.

With inputs from agencies

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