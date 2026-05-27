‘Position no longer holds meaning’: TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts in the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, days after openly expressing disappointment with the party leadership.

Dastidar had recently stayed away from important party events and raised concerns over the party’s internal functioning. (Sansad TV )

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Dastidar had recently stayed away from important party events and raised concerns over the party’s internal functioning. Despite stepping down from party responsibilities, she will continue as a Member of Parliament.

Dastidar held several positions within the party, including the post of president of the TMC women’s wing.

Also read | ‘Corruption definitely a key reason for the defeat of TMC’: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Dastidar attended an administrative meeting on Tuesday chaired by Suvendu Adhikari, despite objections from the TMC leadership, news aency PTI reported.

‘After deep mental conflict and long reflection’

In her resignation letter, Dastidar said she took the decision after “deep mental conflict and long reflection”.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am sincerely grateful for the honor, responsibility and opportunity to work alongside the people that the All India Trinamool Congress has given me in my long political life,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am sincerely grateful for the honor, responsibility and opportunity to work alongside the people that the All India Trinamool Congress has given me in my long political life,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She described her role as chairperson of the women’s wing as “an important chapter” in her political journey, but said she could no longer continue in the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She described her role as chairperson of the women’s wing as “an important chapter” in her political journey, but said she could no longer continue in the post. {{/usCountry}}

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“But with great sadness and concern, I am requesting to resign from the post of Chairperson of All India Trinamool Mahila Congress along with other organizational posts, committees and responsibilities of the party,” the letter said.

Raises concerns over party functioning

Dastidar also spoke about her disappointment with the party’s internal atmosphere and leadership response.

“It is not worth staying in a position where the indecent behavior of another uneducated and rude party MP on a woman MP cannot be stopped or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained,” she wrote.

The MP said several incidents and allegations in West Bengal over the past decade had deeply affected her conscience.

“My conscience is deeply stirred today, several financial and administrative irregularities including ration corruption, teacher recruitment corruption have given rise to deep anger and distrust in the minds of the common people,” she said.

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She also referred to the death of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College and the allegations linked to the case.

“...the tragic death of PGT doctor Abhaya at RG Kar Medical College and the allegations of a possible cover-up surrounding that incident have hurt and shocked the entire society,” she wrote.

Mentions concerns over IPAC

In the letter, Dastidar also raised concerns regarding allegations involving IPAC and what she described as growing “opaque and undemocratic influence” within the organisation.

“I think that if an opaque and undemocratic influence gradually prevails over the organization instead of a democratic political culture, then it cannot be good for the party's ideology and tradition,” she said.

At the same time, she clarified that her resignation was not due to personal anger or resentment.

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“I want to make it clear that I am taking this decision not out of any personal anger or pride, but out of my moral responsibility towards the party, democracy and public life,” the letter stated.

She added that she was not leaving the Trinamool Congress and would continue to work for the people of Bengal as an ordinary party worker.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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