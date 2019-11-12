Post-Ayodhya verdict, UP government reviews security of 59 people

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:53 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has revised the security of 59 persons, including litigants and religious leaders associated with Ayodhya title suit, days after the Supreme Court decided the case handing over the disputed land to Hindus while ruling that Muslims must get a 5-acre alternative plot.

A Home Department officer said, “the security of the litigants and religious leaders was analyzed after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. In view of the threat perception and on the basis of the intelligence input, the security of some people was revised”.

Keeping in mind the threat perception, the security for those linked with the Ayodhya case has been either strengthened or downgraded.

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi and the chairman of UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Zufar Farooqi, will now get Y plus security, up from the previous Y category security.

The security of cabinet minister Suresh Rana and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has been enhanced to Z plus while BJP MLA Sangeet Som, who has been in the limelight for controversial statements, will also get Z plus security instead of the earlier Y plus security

Former ministers Ramveer Upadhyay and Naresh Agarwal will get Y plus protection. The security of Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in Ayodhya dispute case as well as that of the former lawmaker Ram Vilas Vedanti, who is a senior member of Ramjanambhoomi Nyas has also been strengthened.

The Y plus security given to mediators in Ayodhya dispute, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Justice Kafiullah and Sri Ram Panchu, has been withdrawn.

The landmark November 9 order was preceded by appeals for calm by top religious and political leaders and a nationwide security alert to prevent any attempt by miscreants to inflame tempers in a case that has been followed intently by the Hindu and Muslim community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict and said the decision taken ‘amicably’ will ‘further strengthen’ confidence in the judicial system.

“This decision of the Supreme Court is important for several reasons: It shows how important is to follow the legal process in resolving a dispute. Each side was given enough time and opportunity to present its arguments. The temple of justice resolved the decades-old case amicably,” Modi said.