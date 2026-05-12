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Postal ballot dispute: Madras HC restrains Tiruppattur MLA-elect from floor test

Periyakaruppan moved the high court last week claiming that the election officials wrongly sent a postal ballot to another Tiruppattur constituency

Published on: May 12, 2026 12:19 pm IST
By Ayesha Arvind
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The Madras High Court in an interim order on Tuesday restrained Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Seenivasa Sethupathi, who won from the Tiruppattur constituency in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, from participating in the state legislative assembly, floor test and confidence motion on May 13.

A detailed order of the court is awaited. (File Photo)

A bench of justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar in an interim order, restrained Sethupathi following a dispute over a postal ballot from the Tiruppattur assembly constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) told the court on Monday that the poll body had no jurisdiction to act on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader KR Periyakaruppan’s complaint over a disputed postal ballot after the declaration of results.

Periyakaruppan moved the high court last week claiming that the election officials wrongly sent a postal ballot to another Tiruppattur constituency in Tirupattur instead of Sivagangai district, causing it to be rejected there.

Periyakaruppan lost by 83,374 votes, a margin of just one vote.

He argued that if the ballot was valid and counted in his favour, the election result would end in a tie.

A detailed order of the court is awaited.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

madras high court election commission of india
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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