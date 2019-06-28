Posters ‘saluting’ BJP’s Akash Vijayvargiya crop up in Indore

Posters in support of Akash Vijayvargiya, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, were seen at various spots in Indore on Friday, a day after the BJP legislator was arrested for assaulting a civic body official in the Madhya Pradesh city.

The posters had a photograph of Akash Vijayvargiya with “Salute Akash ji” written on them and some even had the Bharatiya Janata Party’s flag next to them.

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and charged under sections 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 294 (obscene acts\using obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code, said BPS Parihar, city superintendent of police.

The MLA from the Indore-3 assembly constituency was later produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Bais alleged he was attacked by the MLA when he, along with his colleagues, had gone to demolish a dilapidated building owned by a BJP worker in Indore’s Ganji area on Wednesday morning. He claimed a notice had already been served on the owner of the building.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 12:45 IST